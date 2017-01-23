Hamden girls’ hockey is putting everybody on notice

(WTNH)–It’s tough to get noticed if you play high school girls’ hockey. The CIAC doesn’t recognize the sport due to a limited number of teams in our state. But the Hamden Green Dragons, well, they’re putting everyone on notice.

Hamden has just one loss through 14 games. Their recipe for success is pretty simple.

“We didn’t graduate that many people, so we have a lot of returning experience, and as the season has progressed, we’ve gotten back from injury and we’ve learned to work as a team a lot better,” said captain Mackenzie Sargolini.

Over the last four games, Hamden has outscored its opponents 22-3. They’ve had of goals, and some good goaltending.

“Every practice, we treat it like a game, and we win battles in the corner, and we score lots of goals,” said goalie Giana Spino.

“We’re a very fast team and we like getting pucks to the net, and we play really good defense I think,” said Sargolini.

Despite all of the success, the girls fly under the radar in Hamden. The boys’ program has been one of the best teams in the state for years.

“We don’t get enough credit as we want, but it’s all about the team. We don’t need as many fans as them, we just need to play our game,” said junior Kelsy Carignan.

More stories by Erik Dobratz