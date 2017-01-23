Quinnipiac men’s hockey to host Division 1 newbie Arizona State in weekend clash

Back-to-back matchups are set for this weekend between nationally-ranked No. 17 Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey and NCAA Division I newcomers, Arizona State.

The Sun Devils are currently playing in their first season as a NCAA Division I independent program after making the leap from being an American Collegiate Hockey Association team during the 2014-2015 campaign. Arizona State has just the second NCAA Division I hockey team located in the Sun Belt region, with the other program being Alabama-Huntsville. The team first clashed with the Bobcats in Hamden last season while playing a hybrid schedule with a mix of ACHA and NCAA competition. Quinnipiac blanked Arizona State, 5-0.

The Sun Devils have compiled a 9-17-2 record thus far with just one victory against ranked opponents. The team is coming off of back-to-back victories against Southern New Hampshire University last weekend. The roster features Enfield, Conn. native Robbie Baillargeon who previously played with Boston University for three seasons before transferring to Arizona State as a graduate student. With the Terriers, Baillargeon scored the game-winning goal and added an assist against Quinnipiac on Dec. 12 last season, ending the then No. 2 Bobcats unbeaten streak. He was selected by the Ottawa Senators in the fifth round of the 2012 NHL Draft.

The Bobcats are currently sporting a 13-10-2 record and are looking to bounce back from a 2-1 loss to the Cornell Big Red. The games this weekend will be the team’s first non-ECAC matchups in nearly a month since losing to Robert Morris University in the Three Rivers Classic final in Pittsburgh, Pa. last December.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday nights at High Point Solutions Arena in Hamden, Conn.

More stories by Matt Dillane