UConn’s Vance Jackson named AAC Rookie of the Week for second straight week

From UConnHuskies.com:
STORRS, Conn. – For the second straight week, freshman forward Vance Jackson has been selected as the American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week – following his performances against SMU and ECU.
Jackson averaged 10 points and seven rebounds per game, as the Huskies (8-11, 3-4 American) lost to the Mustangs on the road before a 72-65 win over the Pirates on Sunday in the XL Center.
His 17 points against SMU was a career-high, as Jackson was 5-of-12 shooting from the field in his 35 minutes on the floor. All of his points came in the second half for UConn, as he went 5-of-7 from long range.
Jackson took on a smaller role in the victory over ECU, shooting just 1-of-3 from the field in 30 minutes, but grabbed eight rebounds – seven on the defensive glass. UConn outrebounded ECU, 37-34.
In both games combined, Jackson shot a team-best 54.5-percent (6-of-11) from beyond the arc. His 14 rebounds were second only to senior Kentan Facey, who averaged 10 boards per contest.
Through seven conference matchups, Jackson is shooting 50-percent (24-of-48) from the field and scoring 10.1 points per game. His 15 three pointers and 51.7-percent shooting mark from downtown are team-highs.
Jackson becomes the first UConn freshman to be named a multi-time AAC Rookie of the Week since Daniel Hamilton earned the distinction four times in the 2014-15 season.
