Former South Carolina running back David Williams transferring to UConn

(WTNH)–Randy Edsall has a reputation for developing running backs.

On Tuesday, another talented back announced he was heading to Storrs. South Carolina junior David Williams announced on Twitter that he will be joining the Huskies:

Proud to announce that I will be joining the Husky Family‼️🏈, Can’t wait to get to work coach @RandyEdsall @richhuskybacks ‼️ #UConnNation — Dave Williams (@D_will33) January 25, 2017

The 6-1, 220-pound back rushed 56 times for 239 yards and three touchdowns last season. He’ll be eligible to play immediately as a graduate transfer since he is on track to earn his undergraduate degree in May.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff