Former South Carolina running back David Williams transferring to UConn

South Carolina running back David Williams (33) runs the ball against Western Carolina linebacker Daniel Riddle (58) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
(WTNH)–Randy Edsall has a reputation for developing running backs.

On Tuesday, another talented back announced he was heading to Storrs. South Carolina junior David Williams announced on Twitter that he will be joining the Huskies:

The 6-1, 220-pound back rushed 56 times for 239 yards and three touchdowns last season. He’ll be eligible to play immediately as a graduate transfer since he is on track to earn his undergraduate degree in May.

