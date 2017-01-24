Geno Auiremma: Katie Lou Samuelson “taking Stewie’s spot” as opponents’ biggest target

(WTNH)–Home, on the road, it doesn’t matter. The show known as UConn women’s basketball dazzles wherever it goes. On Tuesday night, the Huskies visit East Carolina. Geno Auriemma’s ladies are looking for their 94th straight win.

Connecticut already beat up on the Pirates once this season, and no one expects anything different on Tuesday night.

To make matters worse for UConn opponents, Katie Lou Samuelson continues to play her best basketball of the year. She’s averaging 31 points in her last three games.

“Lou’s just going to take Stewie’s spot,” head coach Geno Auriemma said. “Remember when Stewie was a sophomore, they used to beat the hell out of her. In the same way they used to beat up Kaleena (Mosqueda-Lewis), in the same way they used to beat up Diana (Taurasi). You know, you have to fight through that stuff.”

UConn has won 33 consecutive road games during their 93-game winning streak.

