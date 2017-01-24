Mikey Dixon Awarded Third Consecutive MAAC Rookie of the Week Honor

On Monday, Quinnipiac men’s basketball guard Mikey Dixon earned his third straight MAAC Rookie of the Week Award. The honor was his fourth this season.

The freshman from New Castle, Del. scored 29 points in Quinnipiac’s lone game last week, a 95-90 victory over Canisius College. The mark set a new school record for most points in a single game by a freshman. The previous number was 27, which Dixon matched in the Bobcats’ 97-91 overtime win versus Iona on Jan. 14.

Dixon is currently ranked fifth in the nation for points per game for freshmen with 16.8. Rob Monroe currently holds the Quinnipiac Division I record for scoring average for a freshman, set at 13.0 points per game. The school’s all divisions record is 16.7 ppg, set during the 1979-1980 season by Frank Berretta when the program was at the Division II level. Since becoming a starter in late December, Dixon has averaged 20.4 ppg and is on pace to surpass both of those records.

Dixon has won four of Quinnipiac’s five MAAC Rookie of the Week Awards, with the other being given to fellow freshman standout, Peter Kiss, on Nov. 28.

The Bobcats are 8-12 on the season with an even 5-5 record in the MAAC. The team is back in action on Jan. 27, taking on Monmouth University in West Long Branch, N.J. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

