No. 1 UConn women rout ECU 91-44 for 34th straight road win

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Gabby Williams had a triple-double and No. 1 UConn extended its NCAA-record winning streak to 94 games by beating East Carolina 91-44 on Tuesday night.

Williams finished with 16 points and tied career highs with 16 rebounds and 10 assists in the fifth triple-double in program history. It helped the Huskies (19-0, 7-0 American Athletic Conference) match their record of 34 consecutive road victories, a mark the four-time defending national champions first set from 2000-04. They can break the mark Feb. 1 at Temple.

Katie Lou Samuelson finished with 20 points and Napheesa Collier added 16 for UConn, which never trailed and outscored East Carolina 45-20 in the second half.

Kristen Gaffney had 13 points to lead the Pirates (10-11, 1-7). Their 22 turnovers turned into 33 points for UConn, and they’ve lost five straight and eight of nine.

More stories by mgshare