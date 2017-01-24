Opponents can’t keep up with Albertus Magnus men’s basketball

(WTNH)–The Albertus Magnus men’s basketball team is having another great year. Head coach Mitch Oliver recently won his 200th career game. His Falcons are 13-3 this season, and they’re riding a 7-game win streak.

They can score with the best of them, as they’re averaging nearly 86 points per game.

Oliver’s guys love to get up and down the floor. Their opponents? Not so much.

“After the first half when we get up the floor and teams can’t keep up with us, it’s already in our head that we’re going to win,” said sophomore forward Jaqhawn Walters. “Because we’re so in shape.”

“We’ve done a pretty good job of getting talented players to come here, and my job is to get them to play hard together and respect each other, and respect the game,” Oliver said.

Albertus is back in action Wednesday night at home, at 7 p.m.

