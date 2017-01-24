Police and Fire Departments Set to Face Off on the Hardwood to Benefit Barnum Festival

The police and fire departments of Bridgeport and of Fairfield will be donning different uniforms on Thursday night. Officers and firefighters from the four departments will take part in a basketball tournament at the Cardinal Sheehan Center in Bridgeport, Conn.

The event will raise money for the Barnum Festival which was first held in 1948. The festival was created as a way to boost community spirit while honoring the Bridgeport’s famous entertainer, P.T. Barnum, founder of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus. Today, the summertime event helps boost Bridgeport’s economy while bringing visitors to the area.

Terry O’Connor, the ringmaster of the 2017 Barnum Festival, also serves as executive director of the Cardinal Sheehan Center. O’Connor had the idea of reaching out to police officers and firefighters to compete in the tournament. In a quote published by the CT Post, O’Connor said, “Once I had decided that the focus of the 2017 Barnum Festival would be on youth, I knew that a friendly basketball tournament between police and fire departments would be an awesome way to show our youth that police officers and fire fighters are approachable and accessible.”

The games will begin at 6:00 p.m. with a championship match set for 8:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door for prices of $5 for adults and $3 for students. Children aged 13 and under will receive free admission.

More stories by Matt Dillane