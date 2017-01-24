Yale’s Miye Oni gets fourth Ivy League “Rookie of the Week,” and Sam Downey his second “Player of the Week” honor for their performances against Brown

By Published:
Yale guard Miye Oni (24) drives around Pittsburgh forward Sheldon Jeter (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, in Pittsburgh.(AP Photo/Fred Vuich)
Yale guard Miye Oni (24) drives around Pittsburgh forward Sheldon Jeter (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, in Pittsburgh.(AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

Miye Oni, Yale’s freshman breakout star, continued to clean up on Ivy League awards after he was named the Rookie of Week following his contributions to the Bulldogs’ 75-74 win at Brown.

It is the fourth time this season that Oni was named either the player or co-player of the week. For this one he is the sole designee, after scoring 12 of his 16 points in the final 3:39 of the contest.

What made his performance all the more remarkable was that those 12 points came on four consecutive three-pointers from nearly the same spot on the floor. Oni also pulled down eight rebounds.

Yale forward Sam Downey (44) tries to pass the ball around Pittsburgh forward Michael Young (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, in Pittsburgh.(AP Photo/Fred Vuich)
Yale forward Sam Downey (44) tries to pass the ball around Pittsburgh forward Michael Young (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, in Pittsburgh.(AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

A career high for Downey

Meanwhile, teammate Sam Downey is the co-Player of the Week along with Steven Spieth of Brown. Downey, a senior, had a career high 26 points, including 19 in the second half when Yale overcame a 12-point deficit. Downey also grabbed 13 rebounds for his second double-double of the campaign.

Downey was the season’s first Ivy POTW after scoring 22 points in Yale’s opening-game upset win at Washington.

Yale finally has a home Ivy game this Friday, a return match with Brown, after three on the road in which they were 2-1.

Ivy League standings

Princeton 3-0
Harvard 2-0
Yale 2-1
Columbia 1-1
Cornell 1-1
Brown 1-2
Dartmouth 0-2
Penn 0-3

Friday, Jan. 27

Brown at Yale
Harvard at Cornell
Dartmouth at Columbia

Saturday, Jan. 28

Harvard at Columbia
Dartmouth at Cornell

More stories by Joel Alderman

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s