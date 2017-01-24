Yale’s Miye Oni gets fourth Ivy League “Rookie of the Week,” and Sam Downey his second “Player of the Week” honor for their performances against Brown

Miye Oni, Yale’s freshman breakout star, continued to clean up on Ivy League awards after he was named the Rookie of Week following his contributions to the Bulldogs’ 75-74 win at Brown.
It is the fourth time this season that Oni was named either the player or co-player of the week. For this one he is the sole designee, after scoring 12 of his 16 points in the final 3:39 of the contest.
What made his performance all the more remarkable was that those 12 points came on four consecutive three-pointers from nearly the same spot on the floor. Oni also pulled down eight rebounds.
A career high for Downey
Meanwhile, teammate Sam Downey is the co-Player of the Week along with Steven Spieth of Brown. Downey, a senior, had a career high 26 points, including 19 in the second half when Yale overcame a 12-point deficit. Downey also grabbed 13 rebounds for his second double-double of the campaign.
Downey was the season’s first Ivy POTW after scoring 22 points in Yale’s opening-game upset win at Washington.
Yale finally has a home Ivy game this Friday, a return match with Brown, after three on the road in which they were 2-1.
Ivy League standings
Princeton 3-0
Harvard 2-0
Yale 2-1
Columbia 1-1
Cornell 1-1
Brown 1-2
Dartmouth 0-2
Penn 0-3
Friday, Jan. 27
Brown at Yale
Harvard at Cornell
Dartmouth at Columbia
Saturday, Jan. 28
Harvard at Columbia
Dartmouth at Cornell