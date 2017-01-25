Fairfield Warde coach Ryan Swaller occasionally breaks out his 2004 UConn championship ring

(WTNH)–If you have a chance to check out the Fairfield Warde boys basketball team, you should. They’re pretty good.

The Mustangs are 10-1 and recently cracked the state’s top ten poll.

Head Coach Ryan Swaller is in his ninth year with Warde. UConn fans may remember Swaller as a walk on for the Huskies back in the early 2000’s. Swaller was on the 2004 national championship team. Now he’s trying to lead the Mustangs to the FCIAC championship and hopefully a state title.

Every once in a while, he breaks out his 2004 championship ring.

“I have it here and there, it’s put away,” Swaller said. “I say that’s a playing ring, and I’m waiting to get my coaching ring.”

Swaller says he references the ’04 team at times with his team during the season. The Mustangs are back in action on Friday night, hosting Danbury.

More stories by John Pierson