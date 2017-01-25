Highlights: Albertus Magnus uses big second half to cruise to 93-76 win over Rivier

From AlbertusFalcons.com:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Four of the five starters of the Albertus Magnus College men’s basketball team scored in double-figures, including a team-high 19 points from junior Jaqhawn Walters (Hartford, Conn.), as the Falcons extended their winning streak to eight after defeating Rivier University, 93-76, on Wednesday evening at “The Nest”.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Following the first tie of the game, Rivier took control of the momentum and pushed its lead five, 11-6, before a three from Grant Ellis (Newark, N.J.) gave the hosts the lead, 13-11, at the 14:07 mark.

The Raiders regained lead for the next nine minutes of play, but a layup from Erik Langston (Stratford, Conn.) tied the game at 34-34. Langston’s layup sparked an 11-7 run, giving the hosts the 43-41 lead at the half.

Albertus continued to push its lead and found themselves up 10, 61-51, following a three from Ellis with 13:59 left in regulation. Despite cutting the Falcons’ lead to within single-digits, Rivier was unable to make the come-back and saw the Falcons’ lead grow to 29, with 3:19 left on the clock. The visitors continued to fight back, but fell on the road 93-76.

FIRST HALF STATS

Both Albertus and Rivier each scored 14 field goals in the first as well as tallied seven turnovers.

Junior Jaqhawn Walters (Hartford, Conn.) led the team with 13 first half points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Tristian Givens of Rivier scored 14 of the Raiders’ 41 points as well as shot 4-for-6 from behind the arc.

SECOND HALF STATS

Ryan Pittman (Stratford, Conn.), Ellis and Langston all scored 10 points for the hosts in the final 20 minutes of play.

The Falcons shot better in the second, compared the first, shooting 58.6 percent from the field.

Albertus held a 3-0 edge over the visitors in steals while the Falcons’ forced nine turnovers.

FINAL STATS

Junior Jaqhawn Walters (Hartford, Conn.) finished the game with his 13th double-double of the season with 19 points and 15 rebounds. He also added two blocks and three assists.

Albertus Magnus outrebounded the Raiders 45-37 as well as held a 14-9 edge in second chance points.

Rivier finished the game with 16 rebounds while the Falcons tallied 15 of their 96 points off those errors by the visitors.

The Raiders scored higher than the Falcons in fast break points with six.

UP NEXT

The Falcons return to action on Saturday, January 28 at Saint Joseph’s (Me.). Game time is set for 3 p.m.

