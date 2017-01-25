Jalen Adams scores 20 as UConn cruises past USF, 81-60

AP Logo By Published:
Connecticut's Jalen Adams (2) is defended by East Carolina's Elijah Hughes (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Stephen Dunn)
Connecticut's Jalen Adams (2) is defended by East Carolina's Elijah Hughes (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Stephen Dunn)

TAMPA, Fla. — Jalen Adams scored 20 points and matched a career-high with 12 assists to lead Connecticut to an 81-60 American Athletic Conference victory over South Florida on Wednesday night.

The Huskies (9-11, 4-4) pulled away for good during a 23-9 run over a nine-minute stretch of the second half. Christian Vital finished with 17 points and Rodney Purvis had 14.

USF (6-13, 0-8), which has lost eight straight, rallied from an early 10-point deficit to lead 44-43 before Vance Jackson made a pair of free throws and followed with a long 3-pointer to begin UConn’s decisive surge.

The Huskies played just six players, and five of them finished in double-figures scoring. Jackson and Kentan Facey each had 12 points, and UConn shot a season-best 60 percent from beyond the 3-point arc, going 12 for 20.

Troy Holston led USF with 15 points. Michael Bibby added 14 and Tulio Da Silva had 12 for the Bulls, who kept it close for a while with some 3-point shooting of their own.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: The Huskies have won four of six, two straight coming off consecutive road losses at Georgetown and SMU. Adams had his fourth double-double of the season, and Vital gave them a spark by making five of six 3-point shots. UConn improved to 17-2 all-time against USF.

USF: The Bulls have yet to win since former coach Orlando Antigua was fired on Jan. 3. The average margin of defeat in six games under interim coach Murry Bartow is 15.8. Despite using the 3-point shot to hang in the game, USF finished 9 of 24 (37.5 percent) from behind the arc.

UP NEXT

UConn: Returns home to face Tulane on Saturday. The Green Wave’s lone conference victory in over USF.

USF: Travels to No. 19 Cincinnati on Sunday. The Bearcats are just the second ranked opponent the Bulls have faced this season, joining South Carolina.

More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25.

More stories by Associated Press

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s