(WTNH)–Yale hockey coach Keith Allain forever put his stamp on the Bulldogs’ program with a 2013 national championship. This past weekend, he hit an individual milestone–200 career wins.

“Personally, it doesn’t mean a heck of a lot to me,” Allain said. “I didn’t know about it until after, but it does make you reflect on all of the great players and all of the great coaches we’ve had here.”

The Bulldogs play a home-and-home series with Brown this weekend.

