(WTNH)–The Hillhouse-Wilbur Cross rivalry is one of the state’s best on the boys’ basketball court. The Academics are still ranked No. 1 in the state, and doing it without one of their top players, Joey Kasperzyk, who’s out with a wrist injury.

It didn’t really matter much in this one.

Hillhouse was held to just seven first-quarter points, but exploded for 74 in the next three quarters, winning 81-41.

We’ve got highlights and postgame reaction in the video above. Check it out.

