Jalen Adams is the leader UConn deserves right now

(WTNH)–The UConn men find themselves in the middle of the pack in the American Athletic Conference (Editor’s Note: That’s something we never thought we’d type).

After Thursday night’s 81-60 win over South Florida, Kevin Ollie’s guys are 4-4 in league play. The Huskies will try to make it three straight wins on Saturday when they take on Tulane at Gampel Pavilion.

Ollie is riding the play of sophomore point guard Jalen Adams, who scored 20 points and dished out a career-high 12 assists on Thursday. The coach’s message all year long?

“Attack, attack, attack,” Ollie told ESPNU in a postgame interview. “You know, take pride in your defense. [Jalen’s] been off and on with that, but tonight he was locked in on the defensive end. He was locked in on the offensive end, and we feed off of that.”

“Jalen was our catalyst, but everybody chipped in,” Ollie said.

Adams has been the team’s leading scorer in each of their wins this week. He scored 19, dished out 5 assists and pulled down 5 rebounds in Sunday’s 72-65 win over East Carolina.

He’s leading the team in scoring at 15.4 points per, and also leads the Huskies in assists with a gaudy 6.7., which also ties him for 7th nationally.

It may not help the Huskies (9-11, 4-4/AAC) reach the NCAA’s–or even the NIT–this year, but if Adams stays put next season, UConn might actually have itself a consistent, go-to guy.

It’s something for Huskies fans to hope for in what has been a pretty depressing season.

