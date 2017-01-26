Kia Nurse joins UConn’s 1,000-point club

UConn’s list of 1000 point players has grown to 42 spots. During the Huskies’ 91-44 win against East Carolina on Tuesday night, junior guard Kia Nurse netted her 1000th career point.

The 20-year-old from Ontario, Canada has started in every one of UConn’s 19 victories this season. Of her 250 points so far, 52 of those have come from the charity stripe. Nurse is shooting a team high .852 from the line and averages 13.2 points per game, good for third-best on the roster.

Nurse has been a member of the Canadian national team since high school and helped the Huskies to back to back NCAA National Championships in 2015 and 2016.

You could say that talent is in her DNA.

Her father, Richard, was a wide receiver and running back who played in the Canadian Football League. On the ice, her brother, Darnell, was the seventh overall draft pick in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, while her cousin, Sarah, has two golds and a silver medal from playing in the International Ice Hockey Federation’s World Women’s U18 Championships.

Nurse has been part of all 94 of her team’s consecutive victories. Should UConn continue to win out, the opportunity for the 100th consecutive win will come at home against no. 5/4 South Carolina. In what is slated to be a highly anticipated matchup from both a competitive and a historic perspective, Nurse will be called upon to remain as consistent as she has always been.

UConn’s next matchup is against Houston on Jan. 28th at the XL Center in Hartford, Conn. Tip-off is at 12 p.m.

