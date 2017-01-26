Red Sox choose June 23 as date to retire David Ortiz’s No. 34

After a farewell tour that abruptly ended with a three game sweep against the Cleveland Indians in the American League Divisional Series, David Ortiz’s No. 34 will never be donned by a Red Sox player again.

Prior to the final regular season game last year, the team announced they were retiring the number, though a date had not been set until now.

The Red Sox have designated June 23 as the day for the slugger’s ceremonies to take place, a Friday night game against reigning American League MVP, Mike Trout, and the Los Angeles Angels. Currently, standing room tickets for the game are starting at $190 a piece on Stubhub.com.

Ortiz signed with the Red Sox before the 2003 season and has played a pivotal role in all three of the team’s World Series titles in the 21st century. Of Ortiz’s 541 career home runs, 483 came with the Red Sox. Known as a clutch performer, Ortiz holds the record for highest World Series batting average with .455, on-base percentage with .576, and slugging percentage with .795, among players with at least 50 at-bats.

In his final season, Ortiz hit .315 with 38 home runs and drove in 127 RBI, leading Major League Baseball in doubles, extra-base hits, slugging percentage, and OPS.

Ortiz’s No. 34 will join 10 other numbers at Fenway. His number will stand Bobby Doerr’s No. 1, Joe Cronin’s No. 4, Johnny Pesky’s No. 6, Carl Yastrzemski’s No. 8, Ted Williams’ No. 9, Jim Rice’s No. 14, Wade Boggs’ No. 26, Carlton Fisk’s No. 27, Pedro Martinez’s No. 45, and Jackie Robinson’s No. 42.

