Robert Holmes Flips Commitment from Florida Atlantic to UConn

Florida Atlantic has lost another recruit, and this time, the UConn Huskies will be the beneficiaries. After firing former football head coach Charlie Partridge in November and hiring former University of Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin, seven previously committed recruits have left the Owls.

The latest recruit to have a change of heart is 6-foot-5 and 335-pound offensive lineman, Robert Holmes. The Oxbridge Academy standout made an oral commitment to the Huskies and posted a photo with head coach Randy Edsall and other coaches on Twitter confirming the news.

The lineman joins fellow Palm Beach County natives and 2016 UConn commits Ja’Kevious Vickers, a running back, and A.J. Garson, a tight end.

Holmes was a first-team All-Area selection last season and is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. UConn currently has seven offensive players joining the team as freshmen. Holmes is the 15th high school senior who is expected to sign a letter of intent with UConn on national signing day.

More stories by Matt Dillane