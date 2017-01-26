Two competitors from Connecticut at 2017 Winter X Games

(WTNH)–The Constitution State will have two representatives in Aspen, Colo. this weekend competing at the 2017 Winter X Games. Snowmobiler Doug Henry of Torrington, Conn. and snowboarder Julia Marino of Westport, Conn. are both hopeful to medal in their respective events.

The 47-year-old Henry, a legend in the world of motocross, is the oldest competitor scheduled to compete at the 2017 Winter X Games. A former three-time AMA Pro Motocross champion and X Games SuperMoto gold medalist, Henry also raced SnoCross at the 1999 and 2000 Winter X Games. In 2007, Henry was involved in a Supermoto crash that left him paralyzed from the waist down.

However, the competitive Henry’s career did not end there.

Henry now races in SnoCross Adaptive, which is snowmobile racing with sharp turns and high jumps. To better compete, Henry has developed his own suspension-based snowmobile seat which he improves after each X Games. Since the incident, Henry has earned two silver and two bronze medals in the sport. He is also a member of the American Motorcyclist Association Hall of Fame. He finished 4th in this year’s SnoCross Adaptive final.

On the other end of the age spectrum and making her X Games debut is 19-year-old Julia Marino. Originally a skier, Marino began snowboarding after breaking a ski in the trees and having to ride a snowboard for the rest of her vacation. She is one of the younger members of the U.S. Snowboarding Pro Slopestyle Team who was a 2014 Olympian and won the Big Air at Fenway event last winter.

The 2017 X-Games run from Jan. 26 through Jan. 29. Coverage can be found online at xgames.com and on the air on ESPN.

