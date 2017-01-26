UConn legend Kemba Walker named NBA All-Star for first time

By Published: Updated:
Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker reacts after making a 3-pointer against the Miami Heat during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. Charlotte won 91-82. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker reacts after making a 3-pointer against the Miami Heat during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. Charlotte won 91-82. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

(WTNH)–Kemba Walker keeps on doing big things in the NBA.

The former UConn point guard and current Charlotte Hornets star was named to the Eastern Conference All-Star team on Thursday. It’s the first All-Star nod of his career.

Walker is averaging a career-high 23.5 points, 5.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game this season. He’s also shooting a career-best 45.9 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from 3-point range.

The Hornets currently sit in the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

The 26-year-old joins Toronto’s Kyle Lowry, Cleveland’s Kyrie Irving and Boston’s Isaiah Thomas in the Eastern Conference backcourt. Indiana’s Paul George, Cleveland’s Kevin Love, Atlanta’s Paul Millsap and Washington’s John Wall were also named All-Star reserves on Thursday.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s