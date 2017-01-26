UConn legend Kemba Walker named NBA All-Star for first time

(WTNH)–Kemba Walker keeps on doing big things in the NBA.

The former UConn point guard and current Charlotte Hornets star was named to the Eastern Conference All-Star team on Thursday. It’s the first All-Star nod of his career.

Walker is averaging a career-high 23.5 points, 5.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game this season. He’s also shooting a career-best 45.9 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from 3-point range.

The Hornets currently sit in the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

The 26-year-old joins Toronto’s Kyle Lowry, Cleveland’s Kyrie Irving and Boston’s Isaiah Thomas in the Eastern Conference backcourt. Indiana’s Paul George, Cleveland’s Kevin Love, Atlanta’s Paul Millsap and Washington’s John Wall were also named All-Star reserves on Thursday.

