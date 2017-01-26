What would the All-Time UConn Men’s Basketball Team look like?

(WTNH)–The UConn men won last night.
They beat South Florida, 81-60, in Tampa, in what might have been their most impressive win of the year. I’m not gonna lie—that last sentence was pretty depressing to type.
So, instead of harping on this current, undermanned group of Huskies, why not turn back the clock? Let’s do what any normal person would do while lying awake at 3 a.m. Obsess over the past.
Which group of former Huskies would make the best all-time team?
We’ve done this kind of exercise before–with our 50 Greatest Huskies of All-Time. But this time, we’re not looking for you to choose the best player in UConn history at each position. The goal here is to pick a team that would have the best chance of winning a mythical national title against other best-of teams.
Here’s how it’s going to work:
We’re putting it up to you, the fans, to vote for the players who should make this Greatest All-Time UConn team. Fans will vote (on Twitter) for starters first—choosing one of the four options at each of the five positions below.
Then, we’ll take the closest runners-up at each position, and some reserve players who didn’t make our starters polls, and put it up to fans to vote for the reserves.
We’re going to conduct all of the voting on Twitter, so check out the options below, and then head over to our SportzEdge Twitter page to vote.
We’ll tweet out one poll a day, until we fill out the team.
Choose wisely, Huskies fans.
POINT GUARD
Kemba Walker
Shabazz Napier
Taliek Brown
Khalid El-Amin
Who would you choose as your starting PG on the all-time #UConn men’s basketball team? https://t.co/BwJ86gTSk1 @UConnMBB
— WTNH SportzEdge (@SportzEdge) January 26, 2017
SHOOTING GUARD
Ray Allen
Richard Hamilton
Ben Gordon
Chris Smith
SMALL FORWARD
Caron Butler
Richard Hamilton
Donyell Marshall
Scott Burrell
POWER FORWARD
Donyell Marshall
Cliff Robinson
Kevin Freeman
Toby Kimball
CENTER
Emeka Okafor
Hasheem Thabeet
Cliff Robinson
Toby Kimball
RESERVES
Ricky Moore
Donny Marshall
Kevin Ollie
Bill Corley
Tony Hanson
Wes Bialosuknia
Tate George
Corny Thompson
Walt Dropo
Josh Boone
Marcus Williams
Phil Gamble
Rudy Gay
Earl Kelley
Rashad Anderson
Jake Voskuhl
Charlie Villanueva