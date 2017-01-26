Yale’s Keith Allain says John Hayden is “the best captain I’ve ever had”

(WTNH)–This weekend, the Yale hockey team plays a home-and-home series against Brown. The Bulldogs play in Rhode Island on Friday night and then are back home Saturday.

The Elis have played really well so far in 2017, and leading the way for them is captain John Hayden.

Head coach Keith Allain says that he knew when he recruited Hayden that he would be his captain one day.

“I think John Hayden might be the best captain I’ve ever had,” Allain said. “He’s done an amazing job with his leadership, both in terms of how he’s played and then what he’s been like in the room and at practice everyday.”

“It’s something that I try to take pride in, and for me leadership is about having a vocal presence in the locker room and leading by example on the ice,” Hayden said.

Check out the video above for more, including (maybe) a wet willie from his teammate? We couldn’t tell.

