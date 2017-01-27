After beating Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, scoring 1,000 points was easy for two-sport Fairfield Warde star Giacomo Brancato

(WTNH)–What a night it was for high school basketball star Giacomo Brancato. The Fairfield Warde senior hit a major milestone on Tuesday, when he scored his 1,000th career point.

It was also his birthday!

“It’s a good accomplishment, but as long as we’re winning, that’s all that really matters,” Brancato said.

Scoring 1,000 points was probably the last thing on Brancato’s mind when he was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma a little more than two years ago.

But now, he’s cancer-free, and showing others what a little hard work can do.

“Obviously, it’s a good feeling, and it just shows that nothing can stop anyone, and you just have to keep fighting through tough times like I did,” Brancato said.

Head Coach Ryan Swaller says that Brancato has sacrificed his game to make the team better.

“He’s worked hard, he’s been able to score at will, and this year he’s taken a little less of a scoring role, and doing more rebounding, and that’s part of our success this year.”

When Brancato isn’t scoring on the court, he’s hitting home runs on the baseball diamond. Brancato helped Fairfield Warde make it to the state championship game last spring.

He’ll be playing baseball at Fairfield University next year, but right now, the goal is to win a couple of basketball titles.

“We’re just focused on winning an FCIAC championship and going as far as we can in the state tournament,” he said.

