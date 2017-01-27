After suffering heart ailment and nearly dying twice, Southern basketball coach Mike Papale trying to save lives

(WTNH)–He suffers from the same heart ailment that took the lives of basketball greats Reggie Lewis and Hank Gathers. Looking at Mike Papale, you’d have no idea that he’s Scott Burrell’s right-hand man at Southern Connecticut State.

Papale was a pretty good player in his day, too–until one summer day before his senior year at Sheehan High–when his heart stopped working.

Papale hopes to be a head coach one day. His foundation, www.inaheartbeat.org, has donated a dozen AED’s.

You don’t want to miss this amazing story.

Check out the video above for much more.

