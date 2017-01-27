After suffering heart ailment and nearly dying twice, Southern basketball coach Mike Papale trying to save lives

pierson_640x480_20100426104003_320_240-150x150 By Published:
cbced328a68d4c69863c6c551126ca1d

(WTNH)–He suffers from the same heart ailment that took the lives of basketball greats Reggie Lewis and Hank Gathers. Looking at Mike Papale, you’d have no idea that he’s Scott Burrell’s right-hand man at Southern Connecticut State.

Papale was a pretty good player in his day, too–until one summer day before his senior year at Sheehan High–when his heart stopped working.

Papale hopes to be a head coach one day. His foundation, www.inaheartbeat.org, has donated a dozen AED’s.

You don’t want to miss this amazing story.

Check out the video above for much more.

More stories by John Pierson

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s