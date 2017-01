(WTNH)–Amity hosted East Haven in girls’ basketball on Friday night. It was a good game up in Woodbridge, as the Spartans built a seven-point lead early after Carly Marchitto hit off of the nice ball movement.

The Easties would respond in the second half though, turning up the full-court pressure. Olivia Coyle would cash in on some of the Easties’ nice ball movement.

East Haven pulled away for a 63-52 win.

More stories by John Pierson