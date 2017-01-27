Highlights: “Huge, really big, really great win” for Notre Dame-West Haven over Hamden

(WTNH)–We jump it up with high school hoops: Hamden against Notre Dame of West Haven, the rematch. The second-ranked Green Knights had no problems with CJ Seaforth and the Green Dragons a few weeks ago, in front of a packed house in Hamden.

Ticket demands were so high that they needed a bigger gym for Round 2. Notre Dame moved the gym to the University of New Haven’s gym, and it sold out again.

Check out the highlights, and then check out some of the best from the Notre Dame student section, which showed up big on “Silent Night” once again.

