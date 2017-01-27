Yale rallies against Brown for second consecutive time, winning 85-75, as Anthony Dallier leads with 30 points in the Bulldogs’ return to their home court

Yale’s captain Anthony Dallier had a career high 30 points as the Bulldogs overcame a 10-point second half deficit to defeat Brown, 85-75 in their return to the John J. Lee Amphitheater in the Payne Whitney Gymnasium on Friday night.

In an unusual scheduling start, Yale had to play its first three Ivy League games on the road, winning two of them, including a victory over this same Brown team a week ago.

For the second straight game Yale had to come from far behind against the Bears, who last week were ahead by 13. Tonight it was almost the same when the visitors held a 58-48 lead with 13:10 remaining.

Six-minute rally

But in a span of under six minutes, Yale wiped out the difference as Dallier’s 3-point jump shot tied the score 60-60 with 7:34 showing on the clock.

The revitalized Bulldogs never again trailed and gradually pulled away to register their 21st consecutive home court win, thus continuing to have the fifth active such winning streak in college basketball’s division one.

Individual scoring stars

Brown’s brilliant sharpshooter Steven Spieth again led his team against Yale with 22, supported by Obi Okoli’s 18 and 16 from Travon Blackman.

On the Yale side, Trey Phills scored 16 and his performance, like Dallier’s 30, was a career high for the son of the late NBA star, Bobby Phills. Sam Downey was the other Bulldog in double figures with 10.

Yale shot 55.6 percent of its field goal attempts, and boosted by Dallier’s 15 for 18 free throws, went 83.3% percent (30 for 36) from the line.

Yale holds third place in league race

In winning, Yale (3-1) kept pace with Harvard and idle Princeton who are tied for first place in the Ivy League with 3-0 records. Harvard defeated Cornell tonight in Ithaca, 77-71, after trailing by seven at the half. In the other league action Columbia had a home court win over Dartmouth, 66-54.

Ivy League Standings

Princeton 3-0

Harvard 3-0

Yale 3-1

Columbia 2-1

Cornell 1-2

Brown 1-3

Dartmouth 0-3

Penn 0-3

Yale women also win

In the women’s preliminary game, Yale atoned for a loss last week in Providence and beat their counterparts, 73-51.

A turnout of 1,673 welcomed Yale for its brief return to its home court. The Bulldogs will be back on the road again next week to face Cornell and Columbia.

