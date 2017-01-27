Yard Goats announce coaching staff under new manager Jerry Weinstein

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–The Hartford Yard Goats have filled out their coaching staff, which will be joining new manager Jerry Weinstein.

Former major league pitcher Dave Burba returns as pitching coach. Tim Doherty, who was the assistant hitting coach for the Red Sox in 2012, was named Yard Goats hitting coach, and Billy Whitehead returns as head athletic trainer.

Jerry Weinstein was introduced to fans at the Yard Goats Hot Stove Luncheon in Hartford last week.

“It is exciting to have so many coaches with Major League experience as part of our on-field staff this upcoming season,” Yard Goats General Manager Tim Restall said. “Last year we sent six of our players to the big leagues, and we look forward to watching Jerry, Dave, Tim and Billy help develop the next wave of Major League talent for the Rockies. We can’t wait for our home opener on April 13th at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.”

Burba, who pitched for the Mariners, Giants, Reds, Indians, Rangers and Brewers from 1990-2004, is returning to Connecticut for his third season. He served as Yard Goats pitching coach last season and is entering his seventh season as a pitching coach in the Rockies organization, helping advance several pitchers to the Major League club. Burba made the transition from player to coach in 2011 after pitching 19 seasons in professional baseball, including 15 in the Major Leagues. The Ohio native recorded three straight seasons of 15 wins or more (1998-2000).

Doherty joins the Yard Goats for his first season in the Eastern League and his second season in the Rockies organization.

He served as the hitting coach for the Rookie-Level Grand Junction Rockies last season. Doherty was the assistant to Boston Red Sox Hitting Coach Dave Magadan in 2012, and was the hitting coach for the Minnesota Twins Triple-A affiliate Rochester from 2013-2015.

Doherty coached collegiately at Southwest Texas State University (1994-1997), University of Southwestern Louisiana (1993), Seminole Junior College (1990-92) and Oral Roberts University (1989).

