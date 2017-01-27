You can help Haddam-Killingworth field hockey coach Patsy Kamerica in her fight against cancer

(WTNH)–Haddam-Killingworth field hockey coach Patsy Kamerica is still looking for some help. She has a rare form of cancer that affects the bone marrow and blood.

Kamerica was originally diagnosed last summer. She told her team the news in December.

The coach has a YouCaring.com webpage where people can make donations.

On Monday at the H-K girls’ basketball game, all proceeds at the gate will go to help offset the coach’s medical costs. Her positive attitude has impacted the community.

Monday’s game starts at 7 p.m. Kamerica is due for surgery in May.

