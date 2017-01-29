Former Bobcat Devon Toews wins AHL All-Star Game’s fastest skater competition

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (Sportzedge) — Former Quinnipiac Bobcat standout Devon Toews has made quite the impression in his first AHL season earning the honor of representing the Bridgeport Sound Tigers in the All-Star game. The New York Islanders’ draft pick was the lone Sound Tiger at the game this season which was held at the PPL Center in Allentown, PA.

So far this season, Toews has made an impressive case to earn an NHL call up and might have helped his case by winning the AHL’s fastest skater competition at the All-Star Skill Competition. Not only did he win the contest, but set the second fastest time recorded at the event as he flew around the rink in 13.478 seconds.

This season in Bridgeport, Toews has four goals and 22 assists and has played in all of the Sound Tigers 42 games.

A BLISTERING 13.478 gets a roar from the crowd during the fastest skater contest! And it stands for the win!! #Isles pic.twitter.com/VncDdF3kju — The Sound Tigers (@TheSoundTigers) January 30, 2017

More stories by Nolan Rich, News 8 Assignment Editor, Writer SportzEdge