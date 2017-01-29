UConn uses 17-0 second half run to beat Tulane, 78-68

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Kentan Facey scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead UConn to a 78-68 come-from-behind win over Tulane on Saturday night.

Amida Brimah added 18 points, eight rebounds and five blocked shots for the Huskies (10-11, 5-4 American Athletic Conference), who have won three straight for the first time this season.

Melvin Frazier had 14 points to lead five players in double figures for Tulane (4-17, 1-8), which lost its fifth in a row.

Tulane led by as many as 13 points in the first half and a 7-0 run early in the second gave the Green Wave a 43-36 advantage.

But UConn responded a short time later with an 8-0 run of its own, tying it at 50 on a lob from Jalen Adams to Brimah and taking its first lead since 2-0 on a pair of Brimah free throws the next trip down the floor.

Brimah picked up his fourth foul with 8 ½ minutes left and the game tied at 52.

But with the 7-footer on the bench and UConn down 56-52, the 6-foot-10 Facey took over. He scored eight points during a 17-0 UConn run that put the game away.

He and Brimah both eventually fouled out, but Tulane could not take advantage.

BIG PICTURE

Tulane: The Green Wave’s losing streak is the third this season of at least five games. They have lost 10 of their last 11.

UConn: The Huskies are hoping to get some reinforcements soon. UConn has played the last three games with just six scholarship players after center Steven Enoch suffered a stress injury to his right foot and forward Juwan Durham sprained his left foot. Both could be back next week. The Huskies already have lost guard Alterique Gilbert and forwards Mamadou Diarra and Terry Larrier for the season with injuries.

UP NEXT

Tulane heads back to New Orleans to host Temple on Tuesday night.

UConn gets a week off before visiting conference leader Cincinnati next Saturday.

