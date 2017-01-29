Williams leads UConn to rout of Houston, 95th straight win

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gabby Williams scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead top-ranked UConn to its 95th straight win, a 91-42 rout of Houston on Saturday.

The sophomore, coming off the first triple-double of her career, has scored and rebounded in double figures 16 times, including seven this season.

Katie Lou Samuelson and Kia Nurse each scored 16 and Napheesa Collier added 12 points and 10 boards for the Huskies, who are 20-0 for the 10th time in the program’s history.

Freshman Jasmyne Harris had 14 points to lead Houston (8-13, 1-7 American Athletic Conference), which has lost seven in a row after an 8-6 start to the season.

The Huskies (8-0 American) outshot the Cougars 49 percent to 29 percent from the floor, forced 25 Houston turnovers and outrebounded the Cougars 47-31.

Houston stayed with UConn early and took a 6-4 lead on a driving layup by Chyanne Butler. That was the first time the Huskies had trailed in more than 10 games, since facing a 4-2 deficit on Dec. 11 during a 17-point win over Kansas State.

UConn responded by scoring the last 13 points of the quarter, part of a 21-0 run that put the Huskies up 25-6.

Samuelson missed her first four shots from the floor before draining a long 3-pointer. She had 11 points by halftime, Williams had 14, Nurse had 10 and the UConn led 43-18.

BIG PICTURE

UConn has been relying on its starters for the bulk of the scoring this season. UConn’s bench scored just 20 points, 10 from center Natilie Butler. The bench came in averaging just 19.5 points … UConn has won 122 straight games against unranked opponents, a streak that dates back to a loss to St. Johns on Feb. 12, 2012. That was the only loss in the last 299 such games.

Houston: Freshmen Angela Harris and Jasmyne Harris (not related) both started, getting their first game experience against the nation’s top-ranked team. Jasmyne didn’t seem fazed by the big stage, hitting four of her first seven shots from the floor. Harris, who led the team in scoring through their first eight games, missed all eight of her shots and finished scoreless.

UP NEXT

UConn: The Huskies face perhaps their toughest conference road test this season Wednesday when they travel to Philadelphia to face Temple. The Owls, coached by former UConn assistant Tonya Cardoza, are 16-3 and undefeated in the American.

Houston: The Cougars return home to host Tulane on Tuesday.

___

This story has been corrected to show the length of the early UConn run was 21-0 not 17-0.

More stories by mgshare