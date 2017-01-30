Anthony Dallier named Ivy League Player of the Week, following a career game by the Yale basketball captain

Yale continues to dominate the weekly Ivy League basketball awards, with the naming today of its captain, Anthony Dallier, as the circuit’s Player of the Week.

This was the first such honor for Dallier, a four year veteran senior point guard from Wexford, Pa.

For the seventh time this season one of four different members of Yale’s current team has been selected as Player, co-Player, Rookie, or co-Rookie of the Week.

Sam Downey is a two time Player of the Week, Miye Oni a Rookie or co-Rookie of the Week four times, and Jordan Bruner once.

Dallier had a career high 30 points against Brown, including 15 of 18 from the foul line, as Yale, now 3-1 in conference play, took the measure of the Bears, 85-75, at the John J. Lee Amphitheater in the Payne Whitney Gymnasium.

He also picked up seven assists, six rebounds and four steals. He went six for ten from the field. Down the stretch, when Yale was overcoming a 10-point deficit and eventually winning by that much, he registered half of his 30 points. Those came over the last 13 minutes. In the final 1:13 he was 6-of-6 from the free throw line.

The Bulldogs, 11-6, (3-1 Ivy) have won nine of its last eleven. They will be at Columbia and Cornell this weekend, marking the end of a brutal stretch of five out of six Ivy League road games.



IVY LEAGUE STANDINGS

Ivy Overall

Princeton 3-0 10-6

Harvard 3-1 11-6

Yale 3-1 11-6

Columbia 3-1 9-8

Cornell 2-2 6-13

Brown 1-3 10-10

Penn 0-3 7-9

Dartmouth 0-4 3-14

Friday, February 3

Yale at Columbia

Brown at Cornell

Penn at Harvard

Princeton at Dartmouth

Saturday, February 4

Yale at Cornell

Brown at Columbia

Princeton at Harvard

Penn at Dartmouth

