Former UConn Field Hockey Alumna Leads Team to a Championship

England’s Wembley Stadium, home to some of soccer’s foremost tournaments, played host to field hockey’s Super 6s tournament on Jan 29. The one-day event featured a semi-final and a final round for England’s top teams. Former Husky, Laura Puddle, led the Slough Hockey Club to its 14th all-time Super 6s title.
Puddle, a 2006 UConn graduate and a member of the field hockey team, scored two goals in the semifinal game against Sutton Coldfield, leading her team to a 3-1 victory.
The London-based midfielder cemented a spot for her team in the final against Canterbury later that day. Slough won the game 2-0, earning its first Super 6s title since 2008.
In a quote posted on UConnHuskies.com, Puddle said, “It’s nice (to score in Wembley Stadium), but the main thing was just for us to win. It’s always about the team. We’re a good team and a collective unit.”
During her time with UConn, Puddle was a two-time All-Big East First Team selection as well as a four-time Big East Academic All-Star. She was named a Second Team All-American in her senior season.
Puddle was part of the UConn field hockey teams which won three Big East Tournament titles and reached two NCAA quarterfinals.