Former UConn Field Hockey Alumna Leads Team to a Championship

England’s Wembley Stadium, home to some of soccer’s foremost tournaments, played host to field hockey’s Super 6s tournament on Jan 29. The one-day event featured a semi-final and a final round for England’s top teams. Former Husky, Laura Puddle, led the Slough Hockey Club to its 14th all-time Super 6s title.

Puddle, a 2006 UConn graduate and a member of the field hockey team, scored two goals in the semifinal game against Sutton Coldfield, leading her team to a 3-1 victory.

The London-based midfielder cemented a spot for her team in the final against Canterbury later that day. Slough won the game 2-0, earning its first Super 6s title since 2008.

In a quote posted on UConnHuskies.com, Puddle said, “It’s nice (to score in Wembley Stadium), but the main thing was just for us to win. It’s always about the team. We’re a good team and a collective unit.”

During her time with UConn, Puddle was a two-time All-Big East First Team selection as well as a four-time Big East Academic All-Star. She was named a Second Team All-American in her senior season.

Puddle was part of the UConn field hockey teams which won three Big East Tournament titles and reached two NCAA quarterfinals.

More stories by Matt Dillane