Former UConn Field Hockey Alumna Leads Team to a Championship

By Published: Updated:
Uconn-Huskies-Logo_large-550x392

England’s Wembley Stadium, home to some of soccer’s foremost tournaments, played host to field hockey’s Super 6s tournament on Jan 29. The one-day event featured a semi-final and a final round for England’s top teams. Former Husky, Laura Puddle, led the Slough Hockey Club to its 14th all-time Super 6s title.

Puddle, a 2006 UConn graduate and a member of the field hockey team, scored two goals in the semifinal game against Sutton Coldfield, leading her team to a 3-1 victory.

The London-based midfielder cemented a spot for her team in the final against Canterbury later that day. Slough won the game 2-0, earning its first Super 6s title since 2008.

In a quote posted on UConnHuskies.com, Puddle said, “It’s nice (to score in Wembley Stadium), but the main thing was just for us to win. It’s always about the team. We’re a good team and a collective unit.”

During her time with UConn, Puddle was a two-time All-Big East First Team selection as well as a four-time Big East Academic All-Star. She was named a Second Team All-American in her senior season.

Puddle was part of the UConn field hockey teams which won three Big East Tournament titles and reached two NCAA quarterfinals.

More stories by Matt Dillane

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s