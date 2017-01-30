Former UConn standout Bria Hartley traded to New York Liberty

Washington Mytics Bria Hartley, left, keeps the ball from Connecticut Suns Katie Douglas, right, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Sunday, Aug. 10, 2014, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
After one year of playing with the WNBA’s Washington Mystics, this native New Yorker and former Husky is heading home.

On Monday afternoon, Bria Hartley was involved in a three-team trade that sent her and center Kia Vaughn to the New York Liberty.

The Seattle Storm completed a trade with the Mystics to acquire center Carolyn Swords and the Mystics’ 15th overall selection in the 2017 WNBA Draft. In return, Seattle is sending its sixth and 18th 2017 WNBA Draft picks.

During her four years with the Huskies, Hartley amassed numerous accolades. She was twice named to the WBCA All-America Team in 2012 and 2014 and was named as an Associated Press Second Team All-American and USBWA All-America pick during her senior season. Hartley finished her career in eighth place on the UConn all-time scoring list with 1,994 points, helping the Huskies to two consecutive NCAA National Championships.

She is one of just three Huskies, along with Maya Moore and Diana Taurasi, to post at least 1,500 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists.

After UConn, Hartley was initially drafted seventh by Seattle in the 2014 WNBA Draft before being traded to Washington for UConn teammate, Stefanie Dolson, who was taken the pick before.

In her first season, Hartley was named to the 2014 WNBA All-Rookie Team, averaging 9.7 points per game in 34 games. She has four gold medals from her time representing the United States in international competitions.

The Liberty’s regular season begins on May 13 against San Antonio at Madison Square Garden. Tip-off is at 3 p.m.

