(WTNH)–It’s been a great high school hockey rivalry for years–East Haven versus West Haven. On Monday afternoon, it was a Top-10 showdown between the two schools, and we brought it to you live on SportzEdge.com.

The ninth-ranked Yellow Jackets were coming off of their first loss of the season, hosting No. 10 West Haven.

This one was a high-scoring affair, as many people expected heading in. The two teams combined for 11 goals.

Check out the highlights in the video above.

More stories by John Pierson