(WTNH)–Top-ranked Hillhouse is rolling through its regular season schedule. The Academics visited an improving North Haven club on Monday night. Academics head coach Renard Sutton has plenty of answers on the floor, even without one of his key players.

Tyler “Pops” Douglas has really stepped up in the absence of Joey Kasperzyk, and he was great again on Monday night, racking up 14 assists.

Hillhouse cruised to an 88-53 victory in this one.

