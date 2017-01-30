One-on-one with former record-setting Western Connecticut State running back Octavias McKoy

By Published:
(WTNH)–For a short time in October of 2013, Western Connecticut State running back Octavias McKoy had done something no one in the history of college football could match.

The Stratford native and Red Devils legend went all Tecmo Bowl on Worcester State University, rushing for an NCAA All-Divisions record 455 yards and five touchdowns.

Ox will be suiting up for the Dusseldorf Panthers next season.
His performance thrust him into the national spotlight, earned him appearances on “SportsCenter”, shoutouts on “College GameDay,” articles on NFL.com, the Washington Post, the Boston Globe, you name it.

It was one of the most remarkable performances in Connecticut sports history.

Now, more than three years later, McKoy is still balling–living out his professional football dream, first in Germany, then in Canada, and now back in Germany with the Dusseldorf Panthers.

We caught up with Ox to talk about his professional career thus far, his amazing experience with the awful Canadian wildfires, and where he’s going from here.

Check it out in the video above.

