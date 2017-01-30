Southern Connecticut’s Steinauer named Spalding/NE10 Rooking of the Week

On Monday, Southern Connecticut State University forward Kiana Steinauer was named the Spalding/NE10 Rookie of the Week.

Last week, the SCSU Owls defeated Assumption College 48-43 on the road before falling to Bentley University at home, 67-70. Steinauer posted two consecutive double-doubles between the two games for the first time in her collegiate career.

In the first game at Assumption, the Ontario-native scored 14 points while grabbing 11 boards. In the next matchup against No. 20 Bentley, Steinauer netted 15 points with 16 rebounds as the SCSU Owls came just short of pulling off a major upset. In the two games combined, she hit on 60 percent of her total shots.

Steinauer is currently averaging 5.7 points per game and has an even .500 field goal percentage on the season.

Southern Connecticut’s next game is at Adelphi University in Garden City, N.Y. on Feb. 4. Tip-off is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

