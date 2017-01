(WTNH)–The state’s No. 1 boys’ basketball team, Hillhouse puts its undefeated season on the line on Monday night as the Academics visit North Haven.

Renard Sutton’s team is still rolling along with out one of its best players, guard Joey Kasperzyk.

Fellow guard Tyler Douglas has picked up some of the scoring slack in the absence of his backcourt buddy. No one is surprised the guy they call “Pops” has stepped up his game.

Check out the video above for much more.

