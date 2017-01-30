University of Hartford’s DaCosta Picks up Fourth AE Rookie of the Week Honor

University of Hartford freshman guard Sierra DaCosta was awarded her fourth America East Rookie of the Week honor on Monday.

Last week, the Hawks split matchups including a 76-73 double overtime victory against Binghamton on Wednesday before losing 82-71 to UAlbany on Saturday. In the two games, DaCosta averaged 20.0 points per game while shooting 43.5 percent. She also was stellar at the line, going 16-for-17 with a 94.1 percent clip.

In the win against the Bearcats, DaCosta scored a career-high 23 points while picking up four boards and three assists. Three days later at UAlbany, she willed her Hawks back into the game by scoring 13 points in the fourth quarter, cutting the Great Dane’s 28-point lead down to just six. The Hawks would come up short with the comeback as DaCosta finished with 17 points.

DaCosta is currently ranked second on the team and seventh in the conference with 13.1 points per game. She has been a key contributor in conference matchups this season, putting up double-digit scoring figures in seven of eight league games. Her four AE Rookie of the Week honors are the most of any freshman in the conference.

The Hawks next travel to Burlington, Vt. to take on the University of Vermont Catamounts on Feb. 4. The game is set to begin at 2 p.m.

