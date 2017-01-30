WATCH LIVE: West Haven vs. East Haven High School Hockey

(WTNH)–It’s always an entertaining showdown when West Haven takes on East Haven, no matter the sport. On Monday, the two rivals meet in East Haven in boys’ high school hockey.

East Haven is the No. 1 ranked team in Division II, while West Haven is ranked sixth in Division I. The high-scoring Easties feature one of the best players in the state in freshman Nick Capone, who’s already committed to play at college hockey power Maine when he graduates.

The puck drops at 4:15 p.m.

