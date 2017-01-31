Fairfield Baseball Ranked First; Quinnipiac Seventh in MAAC Preseason Coaches Poll

The snow is falling throughout Connecticut, but believe it or not, baseball season is just around the corner.

On Tuesday, the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference released its 2017 Preseason Coaches’ Poll. Fairfield finished in first place as early favorites to repeat as MAAC champions, picking up 116 total votes. Quinnipiac, meanwhile, was ranked seventh, with 51 votes.

Last season, Fairfield won its first MAAC Baseball Championship in program history. The Stags led the league in team batting average and in hits with .279 and 540, respectively. The program amassed just nine conference wins in 2015 before nearly doubling that total a year later by going 17-7 in the MAAC.

Quinnipiac is coming off its worst conference record since the 2012 season, winning just 10 games and dropping 14 in the MAAC last year. The general trend is upward for third-year head coach and former player John Delaney’s squad, however. His team has amassed back-to-back 20+ win seasons in his two years at the helm. The Bobcats had a team batting average of .258 on 442 total hits last season.

The two teams had three total representatives named to the 2017 MAAC Baseball Preseason All-MAAC Team. Making the team for Fairfield were outfielders Troy Scocca and Mac Crispino, while shortstop Matthew Batten was the lone representative for Quinnipiac. All three players were named to the All-MAAC Second Team last season.

Both teams will travel to the Lone Star State next month to open up their 2017 campaigns. Fairfield will take on Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas on Feb. 24. at 6 p.m. Quinnipiac will open its season one week earlier against the University of Texas at San Antonio. That game will also begin at 6 p.m.

More stories by Matt Dillane