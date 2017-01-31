Meet UConn Football’s Incoming 2017-18 Class

Related Coverage Most 5-star recruits are committed heading into signing day

(WTNH)–One of college football’s biggest events is national signing day. It is a day when talented recruits make their college commitments official, creating a collective impact that can last for decades on football programs across the country. That fateful day is tomorrow, Feb. 1.

For UConn head coach Randy Edsall, who is beginning his second stint in charge of the Huskies, the experience will be his first chance in nearly seven years to mold the program to his liking. Being hired just over a month ago, Edsall had a very small window of time to recruit athletes, a process coaches typically have a year to do.

UConn has 20-plus scholarships available. The team is expected to announce the signings of at least 19 scholarship players who have made oral commits to the program. This number includes two players who will be transferring into the team.

Below is a list of players expected to officially commit to UConn on Wednesday:

Darrian Beavers – Safety/Wide Receiver – Colerain High School – Colerain, Ohio:

Beavers was one of the first players to commit to Edsall’s Huskies. He is ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.

Brayden Brown – Running Back/Cornerback – Fort Hill High – Cumberland, Md.:

As a junior, Brown was the 2015 Cumberland News-Times player of the year. Brown committed to UConn one day after decomitting from Coastal Carolina University.

Garrison Burnett – Cornerback/Quarterback – Maret School – Washington:

Along with Beavers, Burnett was one of Edsall’s first two commits. He did more work with his legs than with his hands, rushing for 27 touchdowns while throwing for 19 for scores.

Ryan Fitton – Tight End/Defensive End/Punter – Staples High School – Westport, Conn.:

Fitton was an all-state end and punter who reeled in four touchdowns in 18 games as a starting tight end. He was a New Haven Register third team all-state selection after his junior season.

Omar Fortt – Defensive Back/Wide Receiver – St. Luke’s School – New Canaan, Conn.:

After being recruited from both Army and Navy, Fortt committed to UConn back in August and has remained a lock with a program despite the change in head coaches.

T.J. Gardner-Russaw – Running Back/Linebacker – Windsor High School – Windsor, Conn.:

A three-star recruit by Rivals and 247Sports, Gardner had originally committed to Boston College before swapping his choice to UConn on Tuesday afternoon. Rivals also ranked him as the ninth-best recruit in the state.

Cameron Hairston – Wide Receiver – Lee’s Summit North High School – Lee’s Summit, Mo.:

This wideout from Missouri posted a 4.59 second 40-yard dash time and has a 34.5 inch vertical.

Robert Holmes – Offensive Lineman – Oxbridge Academy – West Palm Beach, Fla.:

Holmes was a first-team All-Area selection last season and is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. Just days ago, he swapped his commitment from Florida Atlantic to UConn.

Stanley Hubbard – Offensive Lineman – St. John’s High School – Washington:

Hubbard is one of the last recruits to commit under former Huskies Head Coach Bob Diaco. He was shown interest by Army, Navy, and Temple.

Rob King – Safety/Quarterback – Father Judge High School – Philadelphia, Pa.:

King previously committed to Temple before changing his commitment to UConn last week.

Jordan McAfee – Quarterback – Everett High School – Everett, Ma.:

McAfee is a quarterback with size at 6 foot 4 who was recruited by Boston College and Syracuse University among others. He is listed as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.

Bebe Olaniyan – Cornerback – Woodberry Forest High School – Woodberry Forest, Va.:

Olaniyan made an oral commitment while attending the Huskies’ summer clinic in Storrs, Conn. He had 29 total tackles in 10 games played last season.

David Pindell – Quarterback – Lackawanna College – Scranton, Pa.:

Pindell transfers into UConn with two years of eligibility remaining. He threw for 31 touchdowns with just seven picks last season with the Falcons.

Jordan Swann – Cornerback – St. Francis Academy – Baltimore, Md.:

Swann had 10 interceptions in his senior season and was also being recruited by Temple before committing to UConn.

Ian Swenson – Cornerback – Loyola Academy – Wilmette, Ill.:

Swenson is a three-star recruit on 247Sports and chose UConn over Iowa State and Miami of Ohio according to The Chicago Tribune.

Caleb Thomas – Defensive Tackle – Mansfield High School – Mansfield, Texas:

Thomas is also a three-star recruit on 247Sports. He decommitted from the University of Nevada before committing UConn.

James Tunstall – Offensive Lineman – Lackey High School – Indian Head, Md.:

Tunstall was listed at a whopping 6 foot 6 and 310 pounds entering his senior season. He had 24 pancake blocks in 10 games played last year.

Ryan VanDenmark – Offensive Lineman – The Hun School – Princeton, N.J.:

VanDenmark named to New Jersey’s All-Prep A First Team offense. He was being recruited by UMass and multiple FCS programs before committing to the Huskies.

David Williams – Running Back – South Carolina – Philadelphia, Pa.:

Williams will be joining the Huskies as a transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. He rushed for 239 yards and had three touchdowns for the Gamecocks last season.

National signing day officially begins tomorrow, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m.

