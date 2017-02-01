CCSU football coach Pete Rossomando is pumped about National Signing Day class

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)–Pete Rossomando and the Central Connecticut State football team also had quite a day on National Signing Day. A big class of new Blue Devils will be heading to New Britain next season.

The class includes a lot of local players. Rossomando says keeping kids from the area will help rebuild this program.

“There was a lot of talent in Connecticut this year, and I think the two quarterbacks we signed are arguably two of the best quarterbacks in the state and great atheletes, great kids, great students,” Rossomando said. “You know, we just focused on making sure that we kept the talent especially at the FCS level here at home in Connecticut.”

17 players signed to play with Rossomando today.

Check out CCSUBlueDevils.com for a complete list of players signed by CCSU.

