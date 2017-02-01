Former President H.W. Bush, First Lady Barbara Bush to Lead Super Bowl LI Coin Toss

Former United States president George H.W. Bush, 92, still recovering from a major health scare, has agreed to commission the coin toss before Sunday night’s Super Bowl kickoff, along with his wife, Barbara, and the game referees.

On Twitter, Bush said he was “getting fired up” for the experience:

Getting fired up for Sunday and #SuperBowl. pic.twitter.com/zlXmsZJrTM — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) February 1, 2017

The 41st President also led a Super Bowl coin toss in 2002 and tossed again when the Saints and Falcons squared off in 2005 right after Hurricane Katrina. When the Superdome was rebuilt, he was back on the field, too.

Barbara Bush, 91, was also hospitalized recently for bronchitis. The Bushes notably missed President Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration due to their health issues, but their son, former President George W. Bush, noted in a Jan. 19 Instagram post that they were “doing much better, and fighting on.”

