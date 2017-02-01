National Signing Day: Where are Connecticut’s high school football stars heading?

(WTNH)–It’s National Signing Day, and that means high school football players across the state are announcing their college commitments. We’ve put together a complete list of all of the players who have committed.
This list is sorted in alphabetical order by high school.
FBS and FCS Commits:
Russell Thompson-Bishop, WR, Bloomfield: Syracuse
Russell Thompson-Bishop explains how the importance of continuity and how it kept him in Bloomfield, on the right track to Syracuse #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/JXx4zApOFq
— Frankie Graziano (@FrankieGrazie6) February 1, 2017
Kristian Sapp, RB, Cromwell: Central Connecticut State
Blessed to say I have committed to play football at CCSU for the next four years💯🙏🏾 Big thanks to everyone who supported me!! #BlueDevils pic.twitter.com/jWPMtH07iw
— Kristian Delon Sapp (@33sapp) January 29, 2017
Brian Keating, LS, Darien: UConn
Congratulations to Rubio Long Snapper Brian Keating on signing with UCONN! #TeamRubio #RubioFamily pic.twitter.com/LuVrG5zwHD
— Rubio Long Snapping® (@TheChrisRubio) February 1, 2017
Andrew Stueber, OL, Darien: Michigan
Andrew Stueber of #Darien High School signs NLI to play at Michigan with Head Coach Rob Trifone. @GameTimeCT pic.twitter.com/1hHYryNECc
— Meg Ricci (@MegRicci) February 1, 2017
Niam Coward, LB, East Haven: Central Connecticut State
East Haven’s Niam Coward has officially committed to play football at CCSU! @GameTimeCT @CTHSFB @nhrJoeMorelli @CCSUBlueDevils @EhHive pic.twitter.com/fuQMNjtRJc
— East Haven AD (@EHavenAthletics) February 1, 2017
Patrick Conte, QB, Fairfield Prep: Yale
Patrick Conte ’17 commits to Yale Football https://t.co/YTL61fOCNz pic.twitter.com/WZio04dRGh
— Fairfield Prep (@fairfieldprep) February 1, 2017
Jared Nelson, OL/DL, Glastonbury: Villanova
Jared Nelson signing his NLI and will attend Villanova @NovaFootball @GameTimeCT #Gbury proud pic.twitter.com/ABBm2IgWYZ
— Glastonbury Football (@gburyfootball) February 1, 2017
Edison Galan, QB, Manchester: Central Connecticut State
Welcome to #BlueDevilNation, Edison Galan! #ForksUp17 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/G08mIk170B
— CCSU FOOTBALL (@CCSUfootball) February 1, 2017
Tyshaun James, QB, Middletown: Central Connecticut State
Middletown’s Tyshaun James during his signing ceremony for CCSU #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/XbuetAQQje
— GameTimeCT (@GameTimeCT) February 1, 2017
Will Conley, OL/DL, New Canaan: Fordham
Proud day @NewCanaanFB !
Jack Kircher signs with @LehighFootball . Will Conley signs with @FORDHAMFOOTBALL.#ncpride #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/WywnIFYWn4
— New Canaan Football (@NewCanaanFB) February 1, 2017
Jack Kircher, DL, New Canaan: Lehigh
Proud day @NewCanaanFB !
Jack Kircher signs with @LehighFootball . Will Conley signs with @FORDHAMFOOTBALL.#ncpride #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/WywnIFYWn4
— New Canaan Football (@NewCanaanFB) February 1, 2017
D. Major Roman, TE/LB, New London: Yale
Seth Willis, OL, Newtown: BYU
Ben Mason, LB, Newtown: Michigan
Carson Tebbetts, LS, North Haven: Stony Brook
The Tebbetts family with @NHIndiansAD, @coach_sagz, & Principal Dallai as Carson commits to @StonyBrookFB. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼#thisisNhfootball #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/C5hi2lROej
— North Haven Football (@NHHSFootball) February 1, 2017
James Makszin, DT, Norwalk: Temple
Congrats James Makszin on signing with Temple. @NorwalkHighFB @Temple_FB pic.twitter.com/v7XMOZzc6m
— Damian Andrew (@News12CTDamian) February 1, 2017
Zach Davis, RB/DB, Sheehan: Fordham
Congrats to Zach Davis on signing his letter of intent with @FordhamFootball. pic.twitter.com/HyCI0Ckgm1
— Mark T Sheehan (@MTSheehanHS) February 1, 2017
Joe Zoppi, WR/K, Shelton: Central Connecticut State
Welcome to #BlueDevilNation, Joe Zoppi! #ForksUp17 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/nkm5uNrGaF
— CCSU FOOTBALL (@CCSUfootball) February 1, 2017
Ryan Fitton, TE, Staples: UConn
Welcome to #UConnNation Ryan Fitton. #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/6GOxIQEb3h
— UConn Football (@UConnFootball) February 1, 2017
Byron Dickens, OL/DL, West Haven: Central Connecticut State
West Haven OL Byron Dickens signing his LOI to attend CCSU #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/EpxZ3kiWZp
— GameTimeCT (@GameTimeCT) February 1, 2017
T.J. Gardner-Russaw, LB, Windsor: UConn
I would like to officially announce that tomorrow I will be signing my NLI to play for the UCONN Huskies 🐺🐾 #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/FF2Il7RcGs
— TJ Gardner (@__teejayy___) January 31, 2017
Jason Pinnock, WR/DB, Windsor: Pittsburgh
University of Pittsburgh here I come ✈️ #H2P #NSD #NLI #PinnytoPitt 🐕🔵 pic.twitter.com/DaRwZtaqIe
— 🔋Jpinny🔋 (@Jason_Pinnock) February 1, 2017
Jakhari Grant, QB, Windsor: Rhode Island
Glenn Cunningham, RB, Xavier: Fordham
Teammates and friends Parker Rowley and Glenn Cunningham both sign letters of intent to play football at Stonehill and Fordham this morning pic.twitter.com/HFY0Ic9dwi
— Xavier High School (@XavierHighCT) February 1, 2017
Other Divisions:
Lamar Butler, OLB, Capital Prep: Seton Hill
Roderick Henderson, S, Capital Prep: Seton Hill
Patrick Bourdeau, OL/DL, Cheshire: Southern Connecticut State
Nick Leone, LB/FB, Daniel Hand: Middlebury College
Anthony Petrosinelli, OL, Fairfield Prep: Middlebury
Jamie Bryant, WR/FS, Hartford Public: American International College
Derek Ivey, OL/DL, Newtown: Stonehill
Chris Longo, WR, Ridgefield: Dickinson
Sean Penney, WR, Simsbury: Wesleyan
Colin Hunter, OL/DL, Staples: Butler
Julian Ross, RB/DB, Staples: Wesleyan
DeAndre Cassanova, DT, Windsor: American International College
Parker Rowley, TE/DL, Xavier: Stonehill