National Signing Day: Where are Connecticut’s high school football stars heading?

East Haven's Niam Coward signed his Letter of Intent with CCSU on Wednesday.
(WTNH)–It’s National Signing Day, and that means high school football players across the state are announcing their college commitments. We’ve put together a complete list of all of the players who have committed.

This list is sorted in alphabetical order by high school.

FBS and FCS Commits:

Russell Thompson-Bishop, WR, Bloomfield: Syracuse

Kristian Sapp, RB, Cromwell: Central Connecticut State

Brian Keating, LS, Darien: UConn

Andrew Stueber, OL, Darien: Michigan

 

Niam Coward, LB, East Haven: Central Connecticut State

 

Patrick Conte, QB, Fairfield Prep: Yale

Jared Nelson, OL/DL, Glastonbury: Villanova

Edison Galan, QB, Manchester: Central Connecticut State

Tyshaun James, QB, Middletown: Central Connecticut State

Will Conley, OL/DL, New Canaan: Fordham

Jack Kircher, DL, New Canaan: Lehigh

D. Major Roman, TE/LB, New London: Yale

Seth Willis, OL, Newtown: BYU

Ben Mason, LB, Newtown: Michigan

Carson Tebbetts, LS, North Haven: Stony Brook

James Makszin, DT, Norwalk: Temple

Zach Davis, RB/DB, Sheehan: Fordham

Joe Zoppi, WR/K, Shelton: Central Connecticut State

Ryan Fitton, TE, Staples: UConn

Byron Dickens, OL/DL, West Haven: Central Connecticut State

T.J. Gardner-Russaw, LB, Windsor: UConn

Jason Pinnock, WR/DB, Windsor: Pittsburgh

Jakhari Grant, QB, Windsor: Rhode Island

Glenn Cunningham, RB, Xavier: Fordham

Other Divisions:

Lamar Butler, OLB, Capital Prep: Seton Hill

Roderick Henderson, S, Capital Prep: Seton Hill

Patrick Bourdeau, OL/DL, Cheshire: Southern Connecticut State

Nick Leone, LB/FB, Daniel Hand: Middlebury College

Anthony Petrosinelli, OL, Fairfield Prep: Middlebury

Jamie Bryant, WR/FS, Hartford Public: American International College

Derek Ivey, OL/DL, Newtown: Stonehill

Chris Longo, WR, Ridgefield: Dickinson

Sean Penney, WR, Simsbury: Wesleyan

Colin Hunter, OL/DL, Staples: Butler

Julian Ross, RB/DB, Staples: Wesleyan

DeAndre Cassanova, DT, Windsor: American International College

Parker Rowley, TE/DL, Xavier: Stonehill

