National Signing Day: Where are Connecticut’s high school football stars heading?

(WTNH)–It’s National Signing Day, and that means high school football players across the state are announcing their college commitments. We’ve put together a complete list of all of the players who have committed.

This list is sorted in alphabetical order by high school.

FBS and FCS Commits:

Russell Thompson-Bishop, WR, Bloomfield: Syracuse

Russell Thompson-Bishop explains how the importance of continuity and how it kept him in Bloomfield, on the right track to Syracuse #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/JXx4zApOFq — Frankie Graziano (@FrankieGrazie6) February 1, 2017

Kristian Sapp, RB, Cromwell: Central Connecticut State

Blessed to say I have committed to play football at CCSU for the next four years💯🙏🏾 Big thanks to everyone who supported me!! #BlueDevils pic.twitter.com/jWPMtH07iw — Kristian Delon Sapp (@33sapp) January 29, 2017

Brian Keating, LS, Darien: UConn

Congratulations to Rubio Long Snapper Brian Keating on signing with UCONN! #TeamRubio #RubioFamily pic.twitter.com/LuVrG5zwHD — Rubio Long Snapping® (@TheChrisRubio) February 1, 2017

Andrew Stueber, OL, Darien: Michigan

Andrew Stueber of #Darien High School signs NLI to play at Michigan with Head Coach Rob Trifone. @GameTimeCT pic.twitter.com/1hHYryNECc — Meg Ricci (@MegRicci) February 1, 2017

Niam Coward, LB, East Haven: Central Connecticut State

Patrick Conte, QB, Fairfield Prep: Yale

Patrick Conte ’17 commits to Yale Football https://t.co/YTL61fOCNz pic.twitter.com/WZio04dRGh — Fairfield Prep (@fairfieldprep) February 1, 2017

Jared Nelson, OL/DL, Glastonbury: Villanova

Edison Galan, QB, Manchester: Central Connecticut State

Tyshaun James, QB, Middletown: Central Connecticut State

Middletown’s Tyshaun James during his signing ceremony for CCSU #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/XbuetAQQje — GameTimeCT (@GameTimeCT) February 1, 2017

Will Conley, OL/DL, New Canaan: Fordham

Jack Kircher, DL, New Canaan: Lehigh

D. Major Roman, TE/LB, New London: Yale

Seth Willis, OL, Newtown: BYU

Ben Mason, LB, Newtown: Michigan

Carson Tebbetts, LS, North Haven: Stony Brook

James Makszin, DT, Norwalk: Temple

Zach Davis, RB/DB, Sheehan: Fordham

Congrats to Zach Davis on signing his letter of intent with @FordhamFootball. pic.twitter.com/HyCI0Ckgm1 — Mark T Sheehan (@MTSheehanHS) February 1, 2017

Joe Zoppi, WR/K, Shelton: Central Connecticut State

Ryan Fitton, TE, Staples: UConn

Byron Dickens, OL/DL, West Haven: Central Connecticut State

West Haven OL Byron Dickens signing his LOI to attend CCSU #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/EpxZ3kiWZp — GameTimeCT (@GameTimeCT) February 1, 2017

T.J. Gardner-Russaw, LB, Windsor: UConn

I would like to officially announce that tomorrow I will be signing my NLI to play for the UCONN Huskies 🐺🐾 #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/FF2Il7RcGs — TJ Gardner (@__teejayy___) January 31, 2017

Jason Pinnock, WR/DB, Windsor: Pittsburgh

Jakhari Grant, QB, Windsor: Rhode Island

Glenn Cunningham, RB, Xavier: Fordham

Teammates and friends Parker Rowley and Glenn Cunningham both sign letters of intent to play football at Stonehill and Fordham this morning pic.twitter.com/HFY0Ic9dwi — Xavier High School (@XavierHighCT) February 1, 2017

Other Divisions:

Lamar Butler, OLB, Capital Prep: Seton Hill

Roderick Henderson, S, Capital Prep: Seton Hill

Patrick Bourdeau, OL/DL, Cheshire: Southern Connecticut State

Nick Leone, LB/FB, Daniel Hand: Middlebury College

Anthony Petrosinelli, OL, Fairfield Prep: Middlebury

Jamie Bryant, WR/FS, Hartford Public: American International College

Derek Ivey, OL/DL, Newtown: Stonehill

Chris Longo, WR, Ridgefield: Dickinson

Sean Penney, WR, Simsbury: Wesleyan

Colin Hunter, OL/DL, Staples: Butler

Julian Ross, RB/DB, Staples: Wesleyan

DeAndre Cassanova, DT, Windsor: American International College

Parker Rowley, TE/DL, Xavier: Stonehill

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff