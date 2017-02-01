SNY launches streaming service for Mets games

SNY will be start airing live Mets games, as well as pre-and post-game coverage, starting on Opening Day, April 3. Through a partnership with NBC Sports, which holds a 20 percent minority stake in the regional sports network, the games and studio coverage will be available to all authorized SNY subscribers free of charge on SNY.tv and through the NBC Sports app.

Steve Raab, the president of SNY, said in a press release on their website that having a streaming component was “very important to us to bring to our fans in time for Opening Day.”

Said Raab: “With this service now in place, we are excited to expand SNY’s scope and to deliver exclusive Mets coverage to our dedicated fans both home and on the go.”

SNY’s “TV Everywhere” feature can be made accessible on PCs directly at SNY.tv. Further, the NBC Sports app is available on Apple iOS, Android, select Samsung devices, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Windows 10 and in the Xbox App Store.

For SNY subscribers, this feature will also run outside of the Greater New York City market. For more information, visit sny.tv/info/live-faq.

