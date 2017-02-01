Virtual reality has big presence at Super Bowl LI

Fox Sports, the network broadcasting the Super Bowl Sunday night, has partnered with LiveLike to provide a full virtual reality experience on their official VR app, according to SportsVideo.org.

The experience will feature six camera angles and also highlight four top plays each quarter. Additional pre-and post game access will also be available.

A “virtual suite” will be installed at NRG Stadium where fans can also enjoy the experience. 20 of the best plays from the Super Bowl will be cataloged for near-real time viewing.

To enjoy the special features, simply download the Fox Sports VR app. The suite is built to accommodate Fox’s app, meaning it is not necessary to posses a cardboard headset or Samsung Gear VR device.

LiveLike’s co-founder Miheer Walavalkar said “I can’t imagine a better way for us to potentially introduce millions of people to VR than literally the biggest entertainment event on the planet.”

LiveLike and Fox previously collaborated last year for three college football events, including the Big Ten Championship Game. They also worked with the MLS Cup back in Dec, providing a full virtual reality experience for soccer fans everywhere.

